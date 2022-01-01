This tabletop decoration features a unique Christmas train made of polyresin with decorated trees in the carriages and a sweet wreath at the side. The locomotive and its carriages are bright red and trimmed in a green wreath, a snowflake, and a bow in turn. A string of battery-powered white LED lights wraps around the trees to add soft illumination to your holiday.

Indoor use only

With 12 0.3-watt LED lights

Requires two AA batteries (not included)

Dimensions: 12 inches length x 4 inches width x 9.5 inches height