Glitzhome Lighted Train Resin Table Decor
12 in
Product Details
This tabletop decoration features a unique Christmas train made of polyresin with decorated trees in the carriages and a sweet wreath at the side. The locomotive and its carriages are bright red and trimmed in a green wreath, a snowflake, and a bow in turn. A string of battery-powered white LED lights wraps around the trees to add soft illumination to your holiday.
- Indoor use only
- With 12 0.3-watt LED lights
- Requires two AA batteries (not included)
- Dimensions: 12 inches length x 4 inches width x 9.5 inches height