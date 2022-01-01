Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted White Truck
1 ct
Hop on board for a ride through nostalgia with this classic white pickup truck decoration. The pickup truck has been a long-standing Christmas tradition to remind folks of simpler times when grandpa would bring home a perfect tree for the holidays. The polyresin construction is painted bright white and the tree is lit with warm white lights for a touch of sweet and delightful charm.
- Size: 11.02"L X 5.2"W X 5.91"H
- Made of polyresin
- With 10 Warm White LED lights
- White truck with glitter
- Button batteries included