Glitzhome Lighted White Truck Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted White Truck Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Glitzhome Lighted White Truck

1 ctUPC: 0694132714715
Purchase Options

Product Details

Hop on board for a ride through nostalgia with this classic white pickup truck decoration. The pickup truck has been a long-standing Christmas tradition to remind folks of simpler times when grandpa would bring home a perfect tree for the holidays. The polyresin construction is painted bright white and the tree is lit with warm white lights for a touch of sweet and delightful charm.

  • Size: 11.02"L X 5.2"W X 5.91"H
  • Made of polyresin
  • With 10 Warm White LED lights
  • White truck with glitter
  • Button batteries included