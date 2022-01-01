Hop on board for a ride through nostalgia with this classic white pickup truck decoration. The pickup truck has been a long-standing Christmas tradition to remind folks of simpler times when grandpa would bring home a perfect tree for the holidays. The polyresin construction is painted bright white and the tree is lit with warm white lights for a touch of sweet and delightful charm.

Size: 11.02"L X 5.2"W X 5.91"H

Made of polyresin

With 10 Warm White LED lights

White truck with glitter

Button batteries included