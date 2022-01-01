Be afraid. Be very afraid of Haunted Hill’s Haunted Halloween Collection. These blood curdling creatures are sure to terrify any trick-or-treaters, co-workers, or customers. Protect your home this Halloween season with this 30 in. Light Up Mummy. Perfect for any entryway. Looks great in the dark. The mummy sure is the perfect accent to any Halloween decoration.

Item size: 30"L X 4.65"W X 9.17"H

Material: MDF90%, Linen10%

Funny mummy face design, wrapped with natural burlap

Box shaped porch decor

4 bulbs with Warm White Lights and 2AA batteries are needed

Warm lights showing through the cutout face, brings spooky to your home