The blocks are skillfully crafted by hand starting with cutting the MDF to size, sanding the raw materials and hand painting the base. Share your your religious beliefs by decking table with this block. Soft light brings your home with warm in the night. The ingenious typesetting of Jesus and words creates a special atmosphere to your holiday. It is Sacred and solemn to your christmas celebrations.

Size: 12''L*2''W*12''H

made of MDF

with 13 LED warm white lights and 0.06W each light

Requires 2 AAA batteries (not included).

table top decoration/ indoor use only