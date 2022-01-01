Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Wooden Pet "CHRISTMAS" Porch Sign
This 42H jumbo sized porch sign looks awesome on display in your porch, entryway or living room. The classic color compliments all home styles in the coming holiday. A great sign that will be a lovely accent to your sweet home this Christmas, can light up through the darkest night.
- Size:7.87"L X 1.57"W X 41.73"H
- Jumbo Sized: 42"H
- Lighted porch sign, with 14 LED bulbs and 0.06W each bulb, 2AA batteries are needed but not included
- Multi function- lean again the wall, or hang it on the wall with sawtooth on the back
- No assembly required