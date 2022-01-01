The blocks are skillfully crafted by hand starting with cutting the MDF to size, sanding the raw materials and hand painting the base. Share your love to the pet dog by decking table with this decor. Soft light brings your home with warm in the night. It is cute and special to cheer-up your christmas celebrations.

Size: 12''L*2''W*12''H

made of MDF

with 12 LED warm white lights and 0.06W each light

Requires 2 AAA batteries (not included).

table top decoration/ indoor use only