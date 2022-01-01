Be afraid. Be very afraid of Haunted Hill’s Haunted Halloween Collection. These blood curdling creatures are sure to terrify any trick-or-treaters, co-workers, or customers. Protect your home this Halloween season with this 30 in. Light Up Oversized Jack-O-Lantern . Perfect for any entryway. Looks great in the dark. The oversized Jack-O-Lantern sure is the perfect accent to any Halloween decoration.

Item size: 20.67"L X 1.54"W X 29.8"H

Material: MDF90%, 10%Iron

3D glittering Jack-O-Lantern

Vertical slats design, solid wood base for stability and durability

7 bulbs with Warm White Lights and 2AA batteries are needed.

Warm lights showing through the cutout face, brings spooky to your home