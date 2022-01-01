A delightful and festive addition to your holiday decorating, this wooden santa Wall Decor features a old-fashioned santa surrounded by snow covered evergreens and house. It reads, Merry Christmas , while 10 Snowflakes sparkle and shine warm white LED lights, brings you with dense festival atmosphere.

Size:14”L*0.5"W*24"H.

Decorated with 10 warm white lights.

Requires 2 AA batteries (not included).

Easy to hang with hook at the top.

Material: 100% Solid Wood