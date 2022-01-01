This unique art instantly brings inspiration and beautiful style into your sweet home. An artfully painted sled, it features white JOY printed on red background and a cut-out artificial floral top. Includes textured hemp rope for wall application if preferred. A lovely decor for your sweet home.

Size:9.25"L X 2.76"W X 40.55"H

Jumbo sized - 40"H

Lighted porch sign, with 10 LED bulbs and 0.2W each bulb, 2AA batteries are needed but not included

Multi function- lean again the wall, or hang it on the wall with sawtooth on the back

No assembly required