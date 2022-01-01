It's almost impossible to celebrate a Christmas without having a Santa Claus bringing his sweet presents to kids and you. Garland, cranberries, wrapped packages and possibilities! This is one of the best made Santa Claus figurines you can expect for this special season, with all refined textures and fabrics. Perfect for table and entryway. Create your own X'mas corner with it! Unique Features: Santa Claus has always got good presents to share for all good boys and girls!Garland, lantern, cranberries and all accessories are attached. We are animal lovers! Only faux fur is used for boots, beard and all.

Material: Made of 50 Plastic, 45% Polyester, 5% other

Size: 18.11"H; 1.21lbs

Care instructions: Spot Clean Only