The blocks are skillfully crafted by hand starting with cutting the MDF to size, sanding the raw materials, and hand painting the base. The message: "Love Never Fails" in white and red lettering with a mixture of Valentine colored backgrounds is sure to send a warm message for the festive season. Perfect as a house-warming present or to decorate your own home in your own unique style.

Material: Wood

Size: 9.45 Inch W x 1.57 Inch D x 7.60 Inch H