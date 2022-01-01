With this regal guardian lion statue at the entrance of your home, yard or garden, brings a feeling of stately and a touch of artistic to you space. This lion sculpture is made quality MGO and fiberglass that is very durable. Compared to the traditional stone or concrete statue, it is light weight, easy to move to anywhere you like. This regal lion design looks vivid and interesting, the handmade distressed details with imitation rock looking gives a sense of vintage and superior touch. It will be a great addition to your home, garden, backyard or patio!

Elegant and sophisticated.

Vivid and interesting shape of a lying lion.

Natural distressed details and imitation rock looking makes it easy to blend in with variety garden styles.

Weather-resistant, perfect for outdoor use, especially the entrance of your home, garden or backyard.

Constructed of 95% MGO and 5% fiberglass, high quality, very durable and light weight, easy to move.

Dimensions: 21.75"L X 9.00"W X 15.25"H