This metal angel stocking holder combines illuminating holiday ambience with a holder hooking cheer. It is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design. Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings. You can hang stockings, Christmas ornaments, holiday season décor, and other seasonal items with it.Crafted with a unique holiday cheer creating beautiful memories to treasure for years to come. 2 AA batteries needed.

Materials: Made of MDF, Iron, and Plastic.

Dimensions: 4.92 Inch x 3.54 Inch x 7.48 Inch

Hook Weight Capacity: 2.2 Pounds