Glitzhome Marquee LED Gift Box Stocking Holder
7.5 inUPC: 0697125530349
Product Details
This galvanized metal gift box stocking holder combines illuminating holiday ambience with a holder hooking cheer. It is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design.Crafted with a unique holiday cheer creating beautiful memories to treasure for years to come.
- 2 AA batteries needed for long lasting LED power (not included)
- Made of MDF, Iron, and Plastic
- Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings
- No assembly required