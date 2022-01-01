Glitzhome Marquee LED Gift Box Stocking Holder Perspective: front
Glitzhome Marquee LED Gift Box Stocking Holder Perspective: back
Glitzhome Marquee LED Gift Box Stocking Holder Perspective: left
Glitzhome Marquee LED Gift Box Stocking Holder Perspective: right
Glitzhome Marquee LED Gift Box Stocking Holder Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Marquee LED Gift Box Stocking Holder

7.5 inUPC: 0697125530349
Product Details

This galvanized metal gift box stocking holder combines illuminating holiday ambience with a holder hooking cheer. It is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design.Crafted with a unique holiday cheer creating beautiful memories to treasure for years to come.

  • 2 AA batteries needed for long lasting LED power (not included)
  • Made of MDF, Iron, and Plastic
  • Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings
  • No assembly required