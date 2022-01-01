This galvanized metal star stocking holder combines illuminating holiday ambience with a holder hooking cheer. It is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design. You can hang stockings, Christmas ornaments, holiday season décor, and other seasonal items with it.Crafted with a unique holiday cheer creating beautiful memories to treasure for years to come.

2 AA batteries needed for long lasting LED power (not included)

Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings.

Made of MDF, Iron, and Plastic.

No assembly required