Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Marquee LED Wooden/Metal Christmas Tree & Star Stocking Holder
1 ctUPC: 0694132710109
Purchase Options
Product Details
This set of 2 galvanized metal Christmas tree stocking holder combines illuminating holiday ambience with a holder hooking cheer. It is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design.
- Size:4.96"*3.54"W*7.50"H
- It's a set of two, with 6 LED bulbs on each stocking holder.
- 2 AA batteries needed for long lasting LED power.
- Batteries are not included.
- Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings.
- Made of MDF, Iron and Plastic.
- No assembly required.