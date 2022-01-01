This set of 2 galvanized metal Christmas tree stocking holder combines illuminating holiday ambience with a holder hooking cheer. It is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design.

Size:4.96"*3.54"W*7.50"H

It's a set of two, with 6 LED bulbs on each stocking holder.

2 AA batteries needed for long lasting LED power.

Batteries are not included.

Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings.

Made of MDF, Iron and Plastic.

No assembly required.