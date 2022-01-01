Glitzhome Marquee LED Wooden/Metal Christmas Tree & Star Stocking Holder Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Marquee LED Wooden/Metal Christmas Tree & Star Stocking Holder Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Marquee LED Wooden/Metal Christmas Tree & Star Stocking Holder Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Marquee LED Wooden/Metal Christmas Tree & Star Stocking Holder Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Marquee LED Wooden/Metal Christmas Tree & Star Stocking Holder

1 ctUPC: 0694132710109
Purchase Options

Product Details

This set of 2 galvanized metal Christmas tree stocking holder combines illuminating holiday ambience with a holder hooking cheer. It is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design.

  • Size:4.96"*3.54"W*7.50"H
  • It's a set of two, with 6 LED bulbs on each stocking holder.
  • 2 AA batteries needed for long lasting LED power.
  • Batteries are not included.
  • Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings.
  • Made of MDF, Iron and Plastic.
  • No assembly required.