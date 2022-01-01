Enhancing your garden or porch with this meditating Buddha statue, add a touch of Zen to your space, creates a meditative, tranquil and relaxing atmosphere. It is made of MGO and fiberglass, which is anti-rust, weather-resistant and very durable, ideally for all the year around. Compared to the traditional stone or concrete statue, it is light weight, easy to move to anywhere you like. Handmade antique bronze finish and distressed details makes it look natural and charming. This Zen-style Buddha statue is a perfect addition to your garden, backyard and patio, also indoors!

Elegant and sophisticated.

Zen-Style meditating Buddha design creates a relaxed atmosphere to your space.

Natural handmade antique bronze finish, easy to blend in with variety garden styles.

Weather-resistant, perfect for indoor and outdoor use, such as balcony, garden, patio or backyard.

Constructed of 95% MGO and 5% fiberglass, high quality, very durable and light weight, easy to move.

Dimensions: 14.25 Inch L x 9.50 Inch W x 19.00 Inch H