Glitzhome Medium Deluxe Metal Round Classic Wall Mirror - Gold
24 inUPC: 0697125530408
Let your walls be a reflection of your fantastic style with Deluxe Wall Mirror. This incredible, modern piece boasts a standard round shape with a golden iron frame. Hang it in your home or office to create a classic look that won't go out of style!
- Certified with a passed SGS report.
- Conform to the requirement of CA Prop 65
- Material: 70% Iron, 25% Mirror Glass, 5% MDF
- No assembly required
- Size: 24.02" x 1.38" x 24.02"
- Up to 9.9 lbs, heavy duty with great value