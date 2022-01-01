Let your walls be a reflection of your fantastic style with Deluxe Wall Mirror. This incredible, modern piece boasts a standard round shape with a golden iron frame. Hang it in your home or office to create a classic look that won't go out of style!

Certified with a passed SGS report.

Conform to the requirement of CA Prop 65

Material: 70% Iron, 25% Mirror Glass, 5% MDF

No assembly required

Size: 24.02" x 1.38" x 24.02"

Up to 9.9 lbs, heavy duty with great value