Glitzhome Medium Deluxe Metal Round Classic Wall Mirror - Gold Perspective: front
Glitzhome Medium Deluxe Metal Round Classic Wall Mirror - Gold Perspective: left
Glitzhome Medium Deluxe Metal Round Classic Wall Mirror - Gold Perspective: right
Glitzhome Medium Deluxe Metal Round Classic Wall Mirror - Gold Perspective: top
Glitzhome Medium Deluxe Metal Round Classic Wall Mirror - Gold

24 inUPC: 0697125530408
Product Details

Let your walls be a reflection of your fantastic style with Deluxe Wall Mirror. This incredible, modern piece boasts a standard round shape with a golden iron frame. Hang it in your home or office to create a classic look that won't go out of style!

  • Certified with a passed SGS report.
  • Conform to the requirement of CA Prop 65
  • Material: 70% Iron, 25% Mirror Glass, 5% MDF
  • No assembly required
  • Size: 24.02" x 1.38" x 24.02"
  • Up to 9.9 lbs, heavy duty with great value