Glitzhome Medium Metal/Glass Round Classic Wall Mirror - Black
23.62 inUPC: 0694132711176
Product Details
Let your walls be a reflection of your fantastic style with this Deluxe Wall Mirror. This incredible, modern piece boasts a standard round shape with a black iron frame. Hang it in your home or office to create a classic look that won't go out of style!
- Material: 30% Glass, 30% MDF, 40% Iron
- Size: 23.62 Inch x 0.59 Inch x 23.62 Inch
- Conforms to the requirement of CA Prop 65
- Certified with a passed SGS report
- No assembly required