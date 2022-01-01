Glitzhome Medium Metal/Glass Round Classic Wall Mirror - Black Perspective: front
Glitzhome Medium Metal/Glass Round Classic Wall Mirror - Black Perspective: back
Glitzhome Medium Metal/Glass Round Classic Wall Mirror - Black Perspective: left
Glitzhome Medium Metal/Glass Round Classic Wall Mirror - Black Perspective: right
Glitzhome Medium Metal/Glass Round Classic Wall Mirror - Black

23.62 inUPC: 0694132711176
Product Details

Let your walls be a reflection of your fantastic style with this Deluxe Wall Mirror. This incredible, modern piece boasts a standard round shape with a black iron frame. Hang it in your home or office to create a classic look that won't go out of style!

  • Material: 30% Glass, 30% MDF, 40% Iron
  • Size: 23.62 Inch x 0.59 Inch x 23.62 Inch
  • Conforms to the requirement of CA Prop 65
  • Certified with a passed SGS report
  • No assembly required