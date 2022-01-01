Add the final touch to your country Christmas with Merry Christmas sentiment tree collar with lights string. It slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the trees stand. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.

Size:21.65"L X 21.65"W X 9.65"H

Cutout "Merry Christmas" sentiment with unique light string design brings you a glittering and outstanding Christmas

Simply assembly required. Breaks down into 3 pieces for easy storage after the holiday

Designed to fit any 6ft high Christmas trees or tree stands less than 21"D

2 String Lights with 40 bulbs and 4pcs LITHIUM BATTERY CR2032 are included.