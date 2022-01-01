Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Meta Storage Accent Stools with Wood Lids - Red
2 pcUPC: 0694132711131
Add some lovely country vibes to your space with this Round Metal Container Set. These charming containers feature enamel painted finishes and wood lids. Use them as a set or spread them around your house to store towels, craft tools, toys and much more. Not only are they useful as containers, but they also function as stools.
- Material: iron, firwood
- Two containers in different sizes:
- Large: 14.37 inches D x 19.29 inches H
- Small: 12 inches D x 18 inches H
- Weight Capacity: 220 pounds
- No assembly required
- For indoor and outdoor use