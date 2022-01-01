Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Bicycle Plant Stand - White
21.5 x 6.75 inUPC: 0694132713338
Product Details
This cute and funny vintage bicycle plant stand will add a nice touch of a whimsy and dash of natural beauty to your home, porch, garden or patio. Just place on your favorite flowers or greenery and you will enjoy an interesting and eye-catching landscape.
- Unique and funny vintage bicycle design.
- Hand painted warm cream white finish.
- Cute bicycle with two pots for planters creats a funny and eye-catching landscape.
- Constructed of high quality metal, light weight but sturdy and durable.
- Easy to assembly and display.
- The pot does not have drainage hole.
Overall Size: 21.5 Inch Lx 6.75 Inch W x15 Inch H
Front Pot Size: 6 Inch D x 4.75 Inch H
Back Pot Size: 7.25 Inch D x4.25 Inch H