This cute and funny vintage bicycle plant stand will add a nice touch of a whimsy and dash of natural beauty to your home, porch, garden or patio. Just place on your favorite flowers or greenery and you will enjoy an interesting and eye-catching landscape.

Unique and funny vintage bicycle design.

Hand painted glossy green finish.

Cute bicycle with two pots for planters creats a funny and eye-catching landscape.

Constructed of high quality metal, light weight but sturdy and durable.

Easy to assembly and display.

The pot does not have drainage hole.

Overall Size: 21.5 Inch L x 6.75 Inch W x 15 inchH

Front Pot Size: 6 Inch D x 4.75 Inch H

Back Pot Size: 7.25 Inch D x 4.25 Inch H