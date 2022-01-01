Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Bicycle Shape Planter - Black
Finished in a matte black shade, this Metal Bicycle Planter is created to be a cute and functional decoration for your home and garden. The front basket and back basket are both shaped to hold potted plants, giving you plenty of space. The strong iron frame and three wheels keep it securely in place.
- Material: Iron
- Assembled Size: 20 Inchx 7.25 Inch x 20.75 Inch
- Front Bucket Size: 5.7 Inch x 5 Inch
- Back Bucket Size: 7 Inch x 4 Inch
- Easy assembly required
- For indoor and outdoor use.