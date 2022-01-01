Finished in a matte black shade, this Metal Bicycle Planter is created to be a cute and functional decoration for your home and garden. The front basket and back basket are both shaped to hold potted plants, giving you plenty of space. The strong iron frame and three wheels keep it securely in place.

Material: Iron

Assembled Size: 20 Inchx 7.25 Inch x 20.75 Inch

Front Bucket Size: 5.7 Inch x 5 Inch

Back Bucket Size: 7 Inch x 4 Inch

Easy assembly required

For indoor and outdoor use.