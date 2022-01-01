The unique bicycle styled design garden stake, featured with wind spinner wheels, which will spin when the wind blows through that creating an eye-catching charming landscape. A Welcome sign on the top adds seasonal cheer to your space. This stylish and charming bicycle garden stake will be a perfect addition to your garden or backyard.

Easy to assemble.

Hand painted glossy blue and red finish.

Constructed of high quality metal, very durable.

Size: 48 in. H