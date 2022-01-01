This cute and funny vintage bicycle plant stand will add a nice touch of a whimsy and dash of natural beauty to your home, porch, garden or patio. Just place on your favorite flowers or greenery and you will enjoy an interesting and eye-catching landscape.

Unique and funny vintage bicycle design.

Hand painted red finish.

Cute bicycle with two pots for planters creates a funny and eye-catching landscape.

Constructed of high quality metal, light weight but sturdy and durable.

Easy to assembly and display.

The pot does not have drainage hole.

Overall Size: 21.5 Inches Long X 6.75 Inches Wide X 15 Inches High

Front Pot Size: 6 Inch Diameter X 4.75 Inches High

Back Pot Size: 7.25 Inch Diameter X 4.25 Inches High