Glitzhome Metal Christmas Cardinals Garlands
2 pkUPC: 0694132715233
Purchase Options
Product Details
Enjoy decorating with this set of 2 metal cardinal garland. Lay it on a surface around larger items, hang on a wall, display on a fireplace mantel or in front of a window. It will be the perfect addition to this seasons holiday decor.
- Size: 72"L X 0.39"W X 5.12"H
- Decorate for the holiday season with rustic accents that keep your space festive and fun
- Metal cardinal garland features a jute string with shaped cardinals
- Hang this garland strand on your mantel or place it as part of a centerpiece on a table for a fabulous, festive look
- Material: 80% iron 20% line