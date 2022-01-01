Enjoy decorating with this set of 2 metal cardinal garland. Lay it on a surface around larger items, hang on a wall, display on a fireplace mantel or in front of a window. It will be the perfect addition to this seasons holiday decor.

Size: 72"L X 0.39"W X 5.12"H

Decorate for the holiday season with rustic accents that keep your space festive and fun

Metal cardinal garland features a jute string with shaped cardinals

Hang this garland strand on your mantel or place it as part of a centerpiece on a table for a fabulous, festive look

Material: 80% iron 20% line