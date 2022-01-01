Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Christmas Kitty Garland
2 ct / 6 ftUPC: 0694132715240
Product Details
Enjoy decorating with this set of 2 metal Kitty garland. Lay it on a surface around larger items, hang on a wall, display on a fireplace mantel or in front of a window. It will be the perfect addition to this seasons holiday decor.
- Decorate for the holiday season with rustic accents that keep your space festive and fun
- Metal Kitty garland features a jute strings with shaped metal kitties
- Hang this garland strand on your mantel or place it as part of a centerpiece on a table for a fabulous, festive look
- Festive addition to the holiday season
Dimensions: 72 Inch L x 0.39 Inch W x 6.3 Inch H