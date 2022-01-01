Enjoy decorating your holiday home with this Christmas santa garland.It features eight metal santas of traditional look and color, with one of his hands waving and greeting to your family members and guests. Hang it on the wall or fireplace mantel, or in front of the window. It will be the perfect addition to the holiday.

Size: 72"L X 0.2"W X 0.87"H

It's 6' long, with 8 santas on the string.

Each santa is some 8"H

Made out of premium metal, it's for both indoor and outdoor use.

Material:90% Iron 10% Line