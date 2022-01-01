Glitzhome Metal Christmas Snowman Garland Holiday Decor Perspective: front
Glitzhome Metal Christmas Snowman Garland Holiday Decor Perspective: back
Glitzhome Metal Christmas Snowman Garland Holiday Decor Perspective: right
Glitzhome Metal Christmas Snowman Garland Holiday Decor Perspective: top
Glitzhome Metal Christmas Snowman Garland Holiday Decor

70.87 inUPC: 0694132710982
Enjoy decorating with this Christmas snowman garland. Lay it on a surface around larger items, hang on a wall, display on a fireplace mantel or in front of a window, or as part of a centerpiece on a table for a fabulous, festive look It will be the perfect addition to this seasons holiday decor.

  • Material: 80% iron 20% line
  • Size: 70.87 in. L, 0.55 lbs.
  • Metal Snowmen garland features a jute string with shaped lovely Snowmen