Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Metal Christmas Snowman Garland Holiday Decor
70.87 inUPC: 0694132710982
Purchase Options
Product Details
Enjoy decorating with this Christmas snowman garland. Lay it on a surface around larger items, hang on a wall, display on a fireplace mantel or in front of a window, or as part of a centerpiece on a table for a fabulous, festive look It will be the perfect addition to this seasons holiday decor.
- Material: 80% iron 20% line
- Size: 70.87 in. L, 0.55 lbs.
- Metal Snowmen garland features a jute string with shaped lovely Snowmen