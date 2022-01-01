Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Enamel Bicycle Planter Stand - Black/White
27.5 x 8 inUPC: 0694132713340
Product Details
This cute and funny vintage bicycle plant stand will add a nice touch of a whimsy and dash of natural beauty to your home, porch, garden or patio. Just place on your favorite flowers or greenery and you will enjoy an interesting and eye-catching landscape.
- Unique and funny vintage bicycle design.
- Hand painted white enamel finish and elegant black contrast.
- Cute bicycle with three pots for planters creats a funny and eye-catching landscape.
- Constructed of high quality metal, light weight but sturdy and durable.
- Easy to assembly and display.
- The pot does not have drainage hole.
Overall Size: 27.5 Inch L x 8 Inch W x20.5 Inch H
Front two Pots Size: 6 Inch D X 4.75 Inch H
Back Pot Size: 8 Inch D x 6.3 Inch H