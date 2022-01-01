Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Flowers Silhouette Yardstake
1 ctUPC: 0694132713474
Product Details
Enhancing your garden with this modern and stylish colorful garden stake. The unique and interesting design with a landscape of butterflies flying the flowers looks very vivid and charming, adds a breath of spring, which will be a great addition to your garden. Creative 5 separated pieces design makes it easy to move than normal big heavy garden stake.
- Butterflies and flowers design looks vivid and bright, adds a breath of spring to your garden.
- Laser cutting and hand painted glossy finish. The paint is sturdy and resistant to fading.
- Constructed of high quality metal, very durable.
Size: 28.78 in. W x 0.2 in. D x 39.76 in. H