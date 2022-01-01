Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Garden Stool Plant Stand - Cream White
2 pcUPC: 0694132711382
Purchase Options
Product Details
Enhance your indoor and outdoor space with this whimsical and modern garden stool. It features wonderful hand painted color and stylish cutout pattern design. It can add a spare seat for your space or be used as a plant stand or accent table to place your planters, flowers, foods, cocktails or anything you want on it, and then enjoy a good time.
- Laser cutting elegant openwork pattern gives an interesting light and shadow effect.
- This set of 2 stools will be a perfect accent whether placing together or individually.
- Hand painted white finish, simple and warm.
- Multi-functional for indoor and outdoor use.
- Can be used as garden stool, side table, accent table or plant stand.
- Crafted of high quality metal.
- One-year guarantee
Weight Capacity: 55 Pounds