Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Glitzhome Metal Gnome Family Yard Stake
1 ctUPC: 0694132714724
Purchase Options
Product Details
Gnome family brings the festive sense to your sweet home! This yard stake is made from metal and features a gnome family wearing plaid hats and white beard. It also offers a delightful way to greet guests on the front porch, or to add a splash of color and character out on back yard. A lovely additional decor for Christmas.
- Size:16.14"L X 1.77"W X 30.12"H
- Jumbo size: 30"H X 16"W
- Multi function- Use it as a stake in your yard, or learn it against on the wall in your porch.
- Easy assembly required