Glitzhome Metal Gnome Yard Decor - 3 Pack
Glitzhome Metal Gnome Yard Decor - 3 Pack Perspective: back
Glitzhome Metal Gnome Yard Decor - 3 Pack Perspective: left
Glitzhome Metal Gnome Yard Decor - 3 Pack Perspective: right
Glitzhome Metal Gnome Yard Decor - 3 Pack Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Metal Gnome Yard Decor - 3 Pack

36 inUPC: 0694132713478
These cute and funny gnomes with garden tools look pretty and lively. Displaying them either together or separate creates an eye-catching landscape. This gnome family garden stake set will be a perfect addition to your garden or backyard.

  • Constructed of high quality, durable metal
  • Hand painted bright-colored finish
  • Cute and funny design: a good accent to your garden
  • Two functions: garden stake and wall décor
  • Easy assembly required