Glitzhome Metal Gnome Yard Decor - 3 Pack
36 inUPC: 0694132713478
These cute and funny gnomes with garden tools look pretty and lively. Displaying them either together or separate creates an eye-catching landscape. This gnome family garden stake set will be a perfect addition to your garden or backyard.
- Constructed of high quality, durable metal
- Hand painted bright-colored finish
- Cute and funny design: a good accent to your garden
- Two functions: garden stake and wall décor
- Easy assembly required