The LED Lighted Metal JOY Angel Yard Stake adds an eye-catching addition to your garden. The red JOY greetings and golden angel patterns bring a festive sense of ceremony. It also offers a delightful way to greet guests on the front porch, or to add a splash of color and character out on back yard. Can be used as a stake, or a wall hanging decorating and leaning decoration without metal poles.

Size:17.91"L X 0.79"W X 36.02"H

The set comes with three stakes, each one is 36"H

With 5 LED bulbs, 3AA batteries are needed but not included

Multi function- Use it as a stake in your yard, or learn it against on the wall in your porch.

With waterproof battery compartment, it's outdoor safe.

Easy assembly required