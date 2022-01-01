Glitzhome Metal JOY Angel Yard Stake Perspective: front
Glitzhome Metal JOY Angel Yard Stake Perspective: left
Glitzhome Metal JOY Angel Yard Stake

1 ctUPC: 0694132714721
The LED Lighted Metal JOY Angel Yard Stake adds an eye-catching addition to your garden. The red JOY greetings and golden angel patterns bring a festive sense of ceremony. It also offers a delightful way to greet guests on the front porch, or to add a splash of color and character out on back yard. Can be used as a stake, or a wall hanging decorating and leaning decoration without metal poles.

  • Size:17.91"L X 0.79"W X 36.02"H
  • The set comes with three stakes, each one is 36"H
  • With 5 LED bulbs, 3AA batteries are needed but not included
  • Multi function- Use it as a stake in your yard, or learn it against on the wall in your porch.
  • With waterproof battery compartment, it's outdoor safe.
  • Easy assembly required