Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Glitzhome Metal Lovely Snowman Yard Stake or Standing Decor or Wall Décor
1 ctUPC: 0694132714270
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Christmas yard stake adds an eye-catching addition to your garden. It also offers a delightful way to greet guests on the front porch or to add a splash of color and character out on the back yard. Have yourself with this stylished snowman lovers yard stake in a white Christmas.
- Size:20.87"L X 0.98"W X 29.92"H
- It features a snowman couple of jumbo size, 30"H X 21"W
- Multi function- use it as yard stake, or hang it on the wall
- Made out of premium metal, outdoor safe.
- Easy assembly required