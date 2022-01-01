Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Multi-Functional Garden Stool Plant Stands - Orange
2 pkUPC: 0694132711383
Enhancing your indoor and outdoor space with this whimsy and modern garden stool. It features wonderful hand painted color and stylish cutout pattern design. It can adds a spare seat for your space or use as a plant stand or accent table to place your love planters, flowers, foods, cocktails or anything you want on it, and then enjoy a good time.
- Laser cutting elegant openwork pattern gives an interesting light and shadow effect.
- This set of 2 stools will be a perfect accent whether placing together or individually.
- Hand painted glossy orange finish, modern and stylish.
- Multi-functional for indoor and outdoor use.
- Can be used as garden stool, side table, accent table or plant stand.
- Crafted of high quality metal.
- One-year guarantee.
Weight Capacity: 55 Pounds