Enhancing your indoor and outdoor space with this whimsy and modern garden stool. It features wonderful hand painted color and stylish cutout pattern design. It can adds a spare seat for your space or use as a plant stand or accent table to place your love planters, flowers, foods, cocktails or anything you want on it, and then enjoy a good time.

Laser cutting elegant openwork pattern gives an interesting light and shadow effect.

This set of 2 stools will be a perfect accent whether placing together or individually.

Hand painted glossy orange finish, modern and stylish.

Multi-functional for indoor and outdoor use.

Can be used as garden stool, side table, accent table or plant stand.

Crafted of high quality metal.

One-year guarantee.

Weight Capacity: 55 Pounds