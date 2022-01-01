Bring seasonal greetings to your front yard or living room mantel with this nutcracker yard stake. It's made from metal and features a jumbo nutcracker holding word sign and Christmas tree in his hands. It also offers a delightful way to greet guests on the front porch, or to add a splash of color and character out on back yard like a guardian.

Size:9.45"L X 1.18"W X 36.02"H

Jumbo size: 36"H

Multi function- Use it as a stake in your yard, or learn it against on the wall in your porch.

Easy assembly required