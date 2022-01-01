Adding seasonal cheer to your space with this welcoming planter porch sign. This porch sign features natural WELCOME porch sign with a small metal planter to hold plant arrangements and show hope. Perfect for placement on the front porch, home's entry, in the garden, on the patio or any other places.

Material: 80% MDF and 20% iron

Size: 9 in. L x 3.2 in. W x 42 in. H

Small planter show hope and can be placed in anywhere

Stylish and inspirational

No assembly required