Glitzhome Metal Planter Welcome Porch Sign
42 inUPC: 0697125530623
Product Details
Adding seasonal cheer to your space with this welcoming planter porch sign. This porch sign features natural WELCOME porch sign with a small metal planter to hold plant arrangements and show hope. Perfect for placement on the front porch, home's entry, in the garden, on the patio or any other places.
- Material: 80% MDF and 20% iron
- Size: 9 in. L x 3.2 in. W x 42 in. H
- Small planter show hope and can be placed in anywhere
- Stylish and inspirational
- No assembly required