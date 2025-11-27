Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Glitzhome Metal Rectangle Galvanized Tray
2 pkUPC: 0695265886425
Purchase Options
Product Details
These metal trays will help convey an antique and rustic feel for any space in your home. Fashioned in a rectangular design. It features a classic holiday phrase in its interior and 2-handles that complete the look.
- Position the mas decorative accents or work the min to a fashionable center piece
- Wipe clean, silver in color
- Decorate your home for the fall season with these charming designs
- Small tray: 16.50 in. L x 7.50 in. W x 1.8 in. H
- Large tray: 18.50 in. L x 8.50 in. W x 2.00 in. H