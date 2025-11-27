These metal trays will help convey an antique and rustic feel for any space in your home. Fashioned in a rectangular design. It features a classic holiday phrase in its interior and 2-handles that complete the look.

Position the mas decorative accents or work the min to a fashionable center piece

Wipe clean, silver in color

Decorate your home for the fall season with these charming designs

Small tray: 16.50 in. L x 7.50 in. W x 1.8 in. H

Large tray: 18.50 in. L x 8.50 in. W x 2.00 in. H