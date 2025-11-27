Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Rusty Pumpkin Decor
20.08 x 29.88 inUPC: 0695265887129
Give your garden an eye-catching autumn accent with Orange Pumpkins Metal Garden Stake! Rustic details on the pumpkin while a sign reading Happy Fall is place in the center. Stick it in the ground using the metal stakes and create a harvest-themed garden that pops with autumn color!
- It can be used a stake, or a wall hanging decorating and leaning decoration without metal poles
- Assembly required but very easy
- Hand-made and painted