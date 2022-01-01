Glitzhome Metal Santa Yard Stake Decor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Santa Yard Stake Decor Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Santa Yard Stake Decor Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Santa Yard Stake Decor Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Metal Santa Yard Stake Decor

1 ctUPC: 0695265886024
Purchase Options

Product Details

This hand-painted Christmas yard stake features a festive design to enrich you lawn, garden or indoor areas and accent your holiday season. Use it to greet your visitors during the upcoming holiday. Sign has a loop for hanging, and also comes with a short metal stake and screws to convert it into a yard stake. Could go into the ground or even be put into a planter on the porch.

  • Material: iron.
  • Size: 10.24 inch L x 0.79 inch W x 36.02 inch H.
  • Simple assembly needed.