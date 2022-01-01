Glitzhome Metal Thanksgiving Turkey Yard Stake/Wall Decoration Perspective: front
Glitzhome Metal Thanksgiving Turkey Yard Stake/Wall Decoration Perspective: back
Glitzhome Metal Thanksgiving Turkey Yard Stake/Wall Decoration

30 inUPC: 0694132710459
Product Details

Have your guest greeted by this beautiful stake placed in a large potted plant or along your walkway. This metal turkey yard stake is a good choice to you. Accent your flower garden, sidewalk, driveway or landscape with a rustic sign using this colorful garden stakes in this fall season.

  • Metal Turkey with "WELCOME" Sign
  • With KD Metal Stake
  • It can be used as a yard stake or a hanging wall decor for your Thanksgiving holiday.