Add the final touch to your rustic Christmas with this red tree collar! It slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the tree’s stand. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.

Simply assembly required

Breaks down into three pieces for easy storage after the holiday

Designed to fit any 7.5-foot-high Christmas tree, or tree stands less than 25 inches in diameter

Handcrafted with glossy finish and embossed lines to add warmth and a festive touch to your holiday

Diameter: 26 inches

Height: 11.25 inches