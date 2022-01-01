Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Tree Collar - Red
26 in
Add the final touch to your rustic Christmas with this red tree collar! It slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the tree’s stand. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.
- Simply assembly required
- Breaks down into three pieces for easy storage after the holiday
- Designed to fit any 7.5-foot-high Christmas tree, or tree stands less than 25 inches in diameter
- Handcrafted with glossy finish and embossed lines to add warmth and a festive touch to your holiday
- Diameter: 26 inches
- Height: 11.25 inches