Glitzhome Metal Watermelon Gecko Wall Decor - Multi
1 ctUPC: 0694132713491
This unique and interesting garden wall decor inspired by cute and fun gecko, featured with fresh watermelon elements. The spring neck design makes it looks vivid and realistic. That will be a perfect addition to your garden, porch, as well as indoors.
- With jute loop on the back for easy hanging
- Interesting and whimsical design, inspired by cute gecko and watermelon elements
- Hand painted glossy finish, adds a pop of color to your space
- Welding process, made of high quality metal, very durable
Size: 24.25 in. W x 1.50 in. D x 11.25 in. H