This unique and interesting garden wall decor inspired by cute and fun gecko, featured with fresh watermelon elements. The spring neck design makes it looks vivid and realistic. That will be a perfect addition to your garden, porch, as well as indoors.

With jute loop on the back for easy hanging

Interesting and whimsical design, inspired by cute gecko and watermelon elements

Hand painted glossy finish, adds a pop of color to your space

Welding process, made of high quality metal, very durable

Size: 24.25 in. W x 1.50 in. D x 11.25 in. H