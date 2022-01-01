This stylish garden wall decor with vivid sunflowers and butterflies. Dimensional sunflowers and butterflies design looks vivid, adds a breath of spring to your garden. Featured with inspirational WELCOME sign that will be a perfect addition to your garden, porch, as well as indoors.

With jute loop on the back for easy hanging

Inspirational welcome sign adds festive touch

Hand painted glossy finish, adds a pop of color to your space

Welding process, made of high quality metal, very durable

Size: 23.75 in. W x 0.75 in. D x 17 in. H