Glitzhome Metal Welcome Word Butterfly and Flowers Wall Decor
1 ctUPC: 0694132713489
Product Details
This stylish garden wall decor with vivid sunflowers and butterflies. Dimensional sunflowers and butterflies design looks vivid, adds a breath of spring to your garden. Featured with inspirational WELCOME sign that will be a perfect addition to your garden, porch, as well as indoors.
- With jute loop on the back for easy hanging
- Inspirational welcome sign adds festive touch
- Hand painted glossy finish, adds a pop of color to your space
- Welding process, made of high quality metal, very durable
Size: 23.75 in. W x 0.75 in. D x 17 in. H