Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Metal with Glass Accent Table - Black
2 ctUPC: 0694132714131
Purchase Options
Product Details
If you need a versatile and multi-functional furniture piece, look no further than this contemporary nesting tables. It's spacious enough to hold a lamp, pictures, drinks and snacks while entertaining, or as a convenient place for your tablet or laptop within reach. They're perfect for grouping together for a striking display, or split up throughout your ensemble for cohesive staging space. You can set it on the side as a handy end table next to a sofa, armchair orbed. The stylish and elegant appearance can be perfectly blended with any decorative accent, and give a contemporary and modern touch to you home.
- Item size: 12.5"L x 12.5"W x 27.5"H
- Material: 80% Iron, 15% Glass, 5% MDF
- Tabletop Weight Capacity: 75lb for large size; 50 lb for small size
- Mirrored glass top brings a glamorous reflective touch
- Contemporary and Modern design is suitable for any decor style
- Space saving and multiple uses as end tables, serving tables or accent table
- Easy to move from room to room