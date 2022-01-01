If you need a versatile and multi-functional furniture piece, look no further than this contemporary nesting tables. It's spacious enough to hold a lamp, pictures, drinks and snacks while entertaining, or as a convenient place for your tablet or laptop within reach. They're perfect for grouping together for a striking display or split up throughout your ensemble for cohesive staging space. You can set it on the side as a handy end table next to a sofa, armchair, or a bed. The stylish and elegant appearance can be perfectly blended with any decorative accent, and give a contemporary and modern touch to you home.

Item size: 15.5"L x 15.5"W x 21.75"H

Material: 80% Iron, 15% Glass, 5% MDF

Tabletop Weight Capacity: 75lb for large size; 50 lb for small size

Mirrored glass top brings a glamorous reflective touch

Contemporary and Modern design is suitable for any decor style

Space saving and multiple uses as end tables, serving tables or accent table

Easy to move from room to room