The A-shaped and 4-Tier ladder construction of this shelf combines art elements with utility to make a perfect decoration and storage for any space. Industrial style makes it suitable for all your other furniture. Both functional and versatile, it can be used as planter stand, bookcase, shelf, and organizer as a perfect addition to living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, or any room that needs extra storage space. Also a perfect choice for you to decorate your home or display some artistic items.

Ladder-like shape guarantees the stability without any wobble

Anti-tipping device fittings help ensure the security performance

4 plastic caps on the bottom of tube can protect your floor from scratches

Color: Matte black steel tube frame and walnut melamine board

Material: 40% Steel Tube, 60% PB

Load Capacity: 45 Pounds